UAB reopens drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site at Hoover Met

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vehicles line up as people receive doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at UAB’s drive-through vaccination site at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham and UAB Medicine are reopening a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The vaccination site is in the parking lot of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium at 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway and will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.

UAB Medicine provides the FDA-approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, now known as Comirnaty.

First, second and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered free of charge.

Currently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional (third) dose. This includes people who have:

Medical conditions such as asplenia and chronic renal disease, which may be associated with varying degrees of immune deficiency

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancer of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medication to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medication to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response

UAB recommends that people talk to their health care providers about their medical conditions to determine whether an additional dose is appropriate for them.

To schedule an appointment at the Hoover Met vaccination clinic, visit uabmedicinevaccine.org or call 205-975-1881 for assistance. However, appointments are not required.

UAB also plans to open another drive-through vaccination clinic at Faith Chapel Christian Center in Ensley, beginning Sept. 22. That location at 100 Mike Moore Blvd. will operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday.