Tickets go on sale for 2022 Taste of Hoover at Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211007_Taste_of_Hoover9 Several hundred people came to the 2021 Taste of Hoover event at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Tickets went on sale today for the 2022 Taste of Hoover event at Aldridge Gardens.

This year’s Taste of Hoover is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. and has at least 35 food and beverage establishments scheduled to participate, including at least 28 restaurants and caterers and seven beverage providers, said Tynette Lynch, the CEO of Aldridge Gardens and director of tourism and hospitality for the city.

“We have picked up a few new establishments this year, and we’re excited about that,” Lynch said.

New participants this year include Brock’s Gap Brewing Co., FAB Fruit, Steak ‘n Shake, The Joyful Food Co., Teriyaki Madness and Twin Peaks.

For $50, guests at the event can sample food and drinks from each of the vendors present while listening to music and strolling through the gardens. There’s a $5 discount for members of Aldridge Gardens, and children 12 and younger get in free.

This year, music will be provided by Brendan Young, a Nashville recording artist from the Birmingham area whose native genre is country music. His sound is a balance between old and new country, with influences ranging from older artists such as George Strait and Waylon Jennings to newer artists such as Josh Turner and Chris Young.

Getting restaurants to participate in the event has gotten easier since it began in 2012 because Taste of Hoover has become an established event in town, Lynch said. People enjoy being able to spend a casual night out socializing in the gardens, eating and drinking, she said.

One change this year is the addition of more “designer lighting” because some people said some areas were a little too dark last year, Lynch said. The event is a bit more spread out than in its early years and has additional seating in areas such as the shade garden.

Tickets will be limited to about 350 people to make sure there is enough food for everyone, Lynch said. The event frequently is a sellout.

Last year’s Taste of Hoover raised about $18,000 for Aldridge Gardens, but the main purpose of the event is not to raise money but to showcase the city’s food and beverage providers, Lynch said.

Here is the complete list of food and beverage providers scheduled to participate as of Aug. 29:

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar

Brock’s Gap Brewing Co.

Buffalo Wild Wings

CakEffect

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Chattanooga Whiskey

Chicken Salad Chick

Coca-Cola United

Dread River Distillery

Edible Arrangements

Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes

FAB Fruit

GRK Street

International Wines

Jefferson State Community College Culinary Institute

Jimmy John’s

Lemonade Junkeez

Merk’s Tavern & Kitchen

Newk’s Eatery

R&S Food Services/Yellow Bicycle Catering

Rock N Roll Sushi

Santos Coffee

Savoie Catering

Saw’s BBQ

Steak ‘n Shake

Super Chix

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Teriyaki Madness

The Casual Pint at The Grove

The Happy Catering Co.

The Joyful Food Co.

The Whole Scoop

Tre Luna Catering

Twin Peaks

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Reservations can be made at aldridgegardens.com.