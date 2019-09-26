Third class of Leadership Hoover begins

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover Brooke Adams Adams. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover Kathy Boswell Boswell. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover Kenneth Cox Cox. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover Jessica Johnson Johnson. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover Tyler Lipe Lipe. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover Jonatham Millican Millican. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover Rohen Porbanderwala Porbanderwala. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover Melanie Posey Posey. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover Ben Reynolds Reynolds. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover Regiie Torbor Torbor. Prev Next

The third class of Leadership Hoover was scheduled to start meeting in late September, and the organization plans to start a Junior Leadership Hoover group in 2020.

The third class includes 36 people from all walks of life, including a Hoover councilman, police officer and firefighter and people from a variety of industries, including banking, law, education, construction, health care, advertising, insurance and real estate.

The group was planning to have an opening retreat with team-building exercises in late September at Camp McDowell in the Bankhead National Forest, said Lori Leonard, the executive director for Leadership Hoover.

Between October and April, the class will meet for a full day once a month and learn about various things that impact the city, including government, education, health care, community groups, economic development, tourism, diversity, public safety, small businesses, entrepreneurship, regional cooperation, events and other city amenities. A graduation ceremony is planned for May 2020.

Participants are asked to come up with ideas for projects to improve the city.

One of the projects from the second class of Leadership Hoover was to develop an “Eat, Shop, Play, Stay Hoover” marketing campaign to encourage people to support businesses, dining, lodging and entertainment offerings within the city, Leonard said. People should hear more about that effort in the coming months, she said.

Other projects in the works by the second class include planning a big citywide event, developing a pilot program to provide appropriate school snacks for needy students, starting an Employee of the Month program at the Riverchase Career Connection Center and recognition program for graduates of the school, and setting up a program to meet needs on school campuses, such as small construction or renovation projects.

Sometime in the coming year, Leadership Hoover will work with school officials to select about 30 high school sophomores to be part of a Junior Leadership Hoover program on certain Saturdays during their junior year, Leonard said. That effort will include public, private and homeschool students, she said.

Here are the 36 people selected to be part of the third class of Leadership Hoover: