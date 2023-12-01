The Merry Market to feature 40+ vendors in Bluff Park Dec. 3

A new group called Bash on the Bluff is putting on a Christmas event called The Merry Market at Oris & Oak, a 9-acre event venue on part of a former farm in Bluff Park, this Sunday Dec. 3.

The Merry Market, scheduled to go from 1 to 5 p.m., is slated to include more than 40 vendors of items such as jewelry, candles, art, woodworking, fire pots, stationary and pickleball paddles, according to the Bash on the Bluff Facebook page.

There also will be activities such as giant jenga, holiday tattoos, cornhole, train rides, a craft station, scavenger hunt, tree lighting ceremony and caroling by the Hoover High School chamber choir.

Santa Claus is scheduled to be there from 1:15 to 4:15 p.m. for pictures, but people should bring their own cameras. The Grinch also is expected to be there from 2 to 4 p.m. for people who want to get selfies with him.

Food vendors scheduled to come include the Alabama Peanut Co., Ladybird Tacos, Rolls Bakery, Dixie Dogs, Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe, Daysol Coffee and Corn Cab. There also will be free popcorn.

Scout Troop 21 will have Christmas trees (6 feet to 9 feet tall) for sale for $75 to $145. Payment for the trees must be by cash or check.

Admission to The Merry Market is free, but organizers are asking people to bring toys for children at Children’s of Alabama hospital. A wish list of desired items can be found on the Bash on the Bluff Facebook page.

Parking will be limited on site, but street parking will be available on nearby streets. Organizers are asking people to carpool if possible.

The event venue at 613 Sanders Road is on part of the former 34-acre Smith Farm and more recently was called Hare Farm after the Hare family purchased almost 9 of the more scenic acres of the property in 2019.

Oris & Oak is still owned and operated by the Hare family, which also owns and operates the Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe. The new name is a nod to the family because Oris is David Hare’s actual first name. The property also has a large oak tree on Savoy Street.

The Bash on the Bluff group held a similar market event at Oris & Oak on Oct. 14 — just without the Christmas theme and related activities. it was more like a fall festival.