State Rep. Susan DuBose to hold town hall meeting Tuesday night

State Rep. Susan DuBose, R-Hoover, is holding an open forum town hall meeting Tuesday night, Sept. 12, at the Shelby County Services Building at 19220 U.S. 280.

DuBose, who represents Alabama House District 45, said she plans to review important bills and measures that were passed in the 2023 legislative session and look ahead to issues that await lawmakers when they gather for their next regular session.

“I believe strongly that my job as a legislator is to reflect the beliefs, principles and values of the citizens that I swore an oath to represent, and town halls like this one allow me to gather valuable feedback and insight on what my constituents want us to accomplish,” DuBose said.

Alabama House District 45 includes parts of north Shelby County, eastern Jefferson County and southwest St. Clair County, including parts of Chelsea, Greystone, Highland Lakes, Leeds, Mt Laurel and Shoal Creek.

DuBose, who holds seats on the House Health Committee, the House Education Policy Committee and the House Fiscal Responsibility Committee, said she plans to discuss the enactment of legislation she sponsored that requires college athletes to compete in sports based upon their biological sex.Under the provisions of the law, community colleges and public four-year colleges and universities must prohibit biological males from participating in athletic teams, sports, or competitions designed for biological females, and vice versa.Constituents attending the town hall meeting are invited to raise topics of concern that they feel are important and in need of attention.

Butch Burbage, who represents Shelby County on the Birmingham Water Works Board, also is scheduled to discuss developments related to the utility that directly impact residents in DuBose’s legislative district and the rest of Shelby County. He also will answer questions.

The town hall meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.