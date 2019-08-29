Sparks in the Park band showcase returns Sept. 24

× Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell. Spain Park’s band performs during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain at Heardmont Park in Birmingham.

Spain Park High School’s marching band for the second year in a row will use its Sparks in the Park event as a showcase and exhibition for area high school bands, plus a performance by the UAB Marching Blazers.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. High school bands scheduled to participate this year include Spain Park, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Hewitt-Trussville, Pelham, Shades Valley, Oak Grove and Minor.

Sparks in the Park began as a Drum Corps International drum and bugle corps competition in 2003 and later became a high school marching band competition. Spain Park had to cancel the event in 2017 and revived it last year as a chance for high school bands to perform exhibition shows before they go to competitions.

It gives the bands a way to see other bands perform and another chance to fine-tune their shows before they face the pressure of competition, Spain Park band director Chris Neugent said.

The staff for the UAB Marching Blazers will give all the bands feedback on their shows, Neugent said.

Sparks in the Park is open to the public, with an admission fee of $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children ages 5 and younger. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, but parking is free. Last year’s event raised about $10,000 for Spain Park’s band, Neugent said. Proceeds from this year’s event will help the growing band buy more instruments, he said.

Spain Park has about 190 students in the marching band this year, including the auxiliary groups, such as color guard, majorettes and dance team, Neugent said.