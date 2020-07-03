8-year-old boy killed in shooting at Riverchase Galleria; three others injured

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200703_Galleria_shooting_JMA Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba briefs the media about a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 3, 2020, after shots rang out in the food court area, sending four people to hospitals for treatment. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200703_Galleria_shooting_JMA Scores of law enforcement officers descended on the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 3, 2020, after shots rang out in the food court area, sending four people to hospitals for treatment. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200703_Galleria_shooting_JMA Scores of law enforcement officers descended on the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 3, 2020, after shots rang out in the food court area, sending four people to hospitals for treatment. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200703_Galleria_shooting_JMA Scores of law enforcement officers descended on the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 3, 2020, after shots rang out in the food court area, sending four people to hospitals for treatment. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200703_Galleria_shooting_JMA Scores of law enforcement officers descended on the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 3, 2020, after shots rang out in the food court area, sending four people to hospitals for treatment. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200703_Galleria_shooting_JMA Scores of law enforcement officers descended on the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 3, 2020, after shots rang out in the food court area, sending four people to hospitals for treatment. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200703_Galleria_shooting_JMA Scores of law enforcement officers descended on the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 3, 2020, after shots rang out in the food court area, sending four people to hospitals for treatment. Prev Next

An 8-year-old boy was killed and three other people injured and taken to hospitals as shots rang out at the Riverchase Galleria this afternoon near the food court, Hoover police said.

Details were still scarce as of an 8:45 p.m. police briefing Friday night, but Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis said Hoover 911 received multiple calls of shots fired at the Galleria at 3:18 p.m.

The 8-year-old boy and a juvenile girl were taken to Children’s Hospital, where the boy died, Derzis said. A man and a woman were taken to UAB Hospital, but police did not have updates on the conditions of any of the other three shooting victims, Derzis said.

The 8-year-old boy was identified by officials with the Bessemer school system as Royta Giles Jr., who was headed into the third grade at Jonesboro Elementary.

"Our hearts are simply broken at the tragic loss of Royta," Bessemer City Schools Superintendent Autumm Jeter said in a quote on the school system's Facebook page. "We are here for the family in every way possible, and we ask that everyone lift the mother, family and our school community in your prayers. This is tough."

Derzis said this is a tragic situation when you have an innocent child who gets caught in the middle of an altercation between others. “Detectives continue their efforts to collect evidence and identify possible suspects," the chief said. "We’re currently following up on some very good leads, and I can tell you that we’re already making progress. We will use every available resource to our disposal to make sure we solve this senseless crime.”

Earlier in the day, at a press briefing outside the mall, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said police did not yet know what led to the shooting or how many people had fired shots. Derzis did not elaborate on that at the Friday night press briefing and did not take questions from the media.

Police quickly shut down the mall this afternoon, and scores of law enforcement officers were on the scene, including Hoover and Pelham police, Jefferson and Shelby County sheriff’s deputies and Alabama State Troopers.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato commended the Hoover police and fire departments for their quick action to treat victims and contain the crime scene.

Brocato said he visited with the family of the 8-year-old boy who was killed this afternoon.

“They are devastated by this,” he said. “I want to ask all the citizens of Hoover and the metropolitan area to pray for this family and keep them in your prayers.

“Senseless violence is not limited to the Riverchase Galleria or Hoover, Alabama,” Brocato said. “This type of incident is something that we’re seeing across this nation. It’s really become a commentary on our society as a whole. I’m confident that our Police Department will find those who are responsible and will bring them to justice.”

The staff at Jonesboro Elementary described Giles as a smart child who dreamed of entering the music industry. "He was bright, articulate and very convincing," former Assistant Principal Van James said in quote on the school system's Facebook page. "We tried to convince him to become a lawyer."

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, including photos or videos, to contact them. Several phone numbers were provided, including Hoover police dispatch at 205-822-5300, Hoover police Sgt. Daniel Lowe at 205-739-6762, Hoover police Sgt. Matt Savage at 205-254-7777.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously and for a possible reward can contract Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

This story was updated at 9:43 p.m. following a briefing by Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and again at 10:34 p.m. with information about Giles.