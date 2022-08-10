Shelby County to host open house for new comprehensive plan

Shelby County is updating its comprehensive plan for future growth and development and wants to hear from residents.

An open house will take place at the 280 County Services Building on Thursday, Aug. 11. Visitors can drop in anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will have the opportunity to share their comments and learn about the draft for future development. A pre-recorded presentation will be provided on the hour each hour that will last about 15 minutes.

The Shelby County comprehensive plan is designed to represent residents' vision for the future of the county, so county officials are seeking public input.

Staff from the Shelby County Development Services Department and the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham are scheduled to be in attendance to answer questions.

For more information, visit planshelbyal.com.