Santa's Circus coming to Hoover Library Theatre Dec. 1-2

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Library 220630_Santas_Circus "Santa's Circus" is scheduled for the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Dec. 1-2, 2022.

The Hoover Library Theatre is bringing a Christmas-themed circus production to its stage Dec. 1-2 to celebrate the wonder and joy of the season with a story that includes lots of stunts, magic, illusions, comedy and unexpected twists and turns.

The 90-minute acrobatic fairy tale is filled with traditional Christmas characters, especially Santa and Mrs. Claus. It’s designed both for children and the “inner child” in everyone, promoters say.

The show was founded by producer Francisco Santos, who is the eighth generation of a family dedicated to the entertainment business and was the creator of The Vampire Circus. Santos also worked with Cirque du Soleil as a co-creator of the “Varekai” show, which has been seen by more than 9 million people around the world.

Each night’s show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $32, plus a $3 processing fee, for a total of $35 and can be obtained at hooverlibraryorg/thelibrarytheatre or by calling the Library Theatre box office at 205-444-7888.