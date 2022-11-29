Residents pack out Hoover Library Theatre for 2022 tree lighting

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Students from Gwin Elementary and Rocky Ridge Elementary sing holiday carols during the annual Hoover Tree Lighting ceremony at the Hoover Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Spain Park Shades of Blue jazz band performs during the annual Hoover Tree Lighting ceremony at the Hoover Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Students from Rocky Ridge Elementary sing holiday carols during the annual Hoover Tree Lighting ceremony at the Hoover Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson From left, Margaret Anne Palmer, Chasydi Jones, Lucas Malouf, Sam Malouf, and Micah Malouf light the christmas tree during the annual Hoover Tree Lighting ceremony at the Hoover Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Hoover residents packed out the Hoover Library Theatre Tuesday night to kick off the Christmas season with the city’s tree lighting ceremony.

Normally, the ceremony is held outside Hoover City Hall at the 43-foot-tall tree between City Hall and U.S. 31, but this year’s ceremony was moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather.

All the lights still came on outside City Hall, but there also was a smaller tree in the Hoover Library Theatre.

Spain Park High School’s Shades of Blue jazz band entertained the crowd, along with choirs from Gwin and Rocky Ridge elementary schools. Margaret Anne Palmer, Chasydi Jones, Lucas Malouf, Sam Malouf and Micah Malouf assisted in turning on the tree lights.

After the ceremony in the theater, children had a chance to take photos with Santa, and refreshments were served in the Hoover Library Plaza.