Randy Howell Hope Festival moves back to Chelsea

× Expand Photo courtesy of Larry Dancy. Pro fisherman and 2014 Bassmaster Classic champion Randy Howell, at right, announces the winner of his boat giveaway at the 2021 Randy Howell Hope Festival, benefitting the King's Home in November 2021.

After a year at Veterans Park in Hoover, the King’s Home is moving its annual Randy Howell Hope Festival back to the King’s Home campus in Chelsea.

Organizers decided the Chelsea campus had a more intimate feel and was more easily accessible to kids from the King’s Home, said Elishua Markham, the organization’s development director.

This year’s Randy Howell Hope Festival, scheduled for Nov. 12, will include live music, a cornhole tournament, food trucks and vendors, but the highlights of the event are the fishing rodeo for kids, led by 2014 Bassmaster Classic champion Randy Howell, and a boat giveaway by Howell.

This is the 12th year that Howell has given away a boat as a fundraiser for the King’s Home, which offers long-term shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence or homelessness. The organization collects donations, and for every $100 donated, donors get a chance to win the boat, Markham said.

The boat Howell is giving away this year is a 2022 Triton 21XRT, which has a 250-horsepower Mercury Pro XS 4-stroke motor, T-H Marine Bluewater LED light package, Clarion Bluetooth stereo, ghost trolling motor and Triton trailer. It’s valued at more than $100,000, Markham said.

Last year, the King’s Home raised $378,000 with the boat giveaway, she said. “It’s a really amazing thing that Randy Howell does for us.”

The King’s Home operates 21 group homes on six campuses in four counties, Markham said.

The nonprofit last year changed the name of its boat giveaway event from Campfire for the King to the Randy Howell Hope Festival.

The day kicks off at 10 a.m., and Howell is scheduled to announce the winner at 2 p.m. People can make donations and get a chance to win the boat by going to kingshome.com/randyhowell.

2022 Randy Howell Hope Festival

WHAT: Fishing rodeo, cornhole tournament, boat giveaway and fundraiser for the King’s Home

WHERE: King’s Home campus in Chelsea

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12

WEB: kingshome.com/randyhowell