Public hearing for Preserve Town Center rezoning postponed

× Expand Layout provided by city of Hoover This is the proposed layout for a new Preserve Town Center that would contain 295 residential rental units, 38 townhomes, a 40-room boutique hotel, 49,200 square feet of retail space and a 5,500-square-foot clubhouse in a portion of The Preserve community in Hoover, Alabama.

A public hearing for proposed changes to The Preserve Town Center development plan that was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, with the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission has been postponed for a month at the request of the developer.

The developer, Captsone Communities, is evaluating comments the company received at three town hall meetings held at the Preserve Town Hall the past two weeks, according to an email sent out by the Preserve Owners Association.

The plan the company submitted to the city on Aug. 14 sought to rezone part of the Town Center to create a mixed-use development that includes 295 residential rental units, 38 townhomes, a 40-room boutique hotel, 49,200 square feet of retail space and 943 parking spaces.

A large portion of The Preserve Town Center already is zoned for commercial use with 69,000 square feet of office and retail space approved, but Capstone Communities sought to rezone part of the property, redesign the development and add residential uses that had not been approved previously.

The plan caused quite a stir in the community. Some residents say they love the plan and have been looking forward to new commercial options near their home for years, but others say putting apartments, a hotel and 943 parking spaces, including a 292-space parking deck, in The Preserve community, changes the essence of what their community is all about.

The city has received at least 75 emails regarding the plan, and the majority of emails were against the proposed changes, a city staff member said.

Efforts to reach Capstone Communities for comment about the postponement were unsuccessful. The public hearing with the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 9, at Hoover City Hall.

