Protesters call for temporary halt to protests over Hoover police shooting

× Expand Photo from video posted by Carlos Chaverst Jr. Iva Williams Carlos Chaverst Birmingham Justice League adviser Iva Williams III and President Carlos Chaverst Jr.

The Birmingham Justice League today called for a temporary halt in protests in Hoover after city officials and a protest leader had what they called a positive and productive meeting Monday.

Iva Williams III, a key adviser for the Justice League, met with Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, City Administrator Allan Rice and an intermediary who wished to remain anonymous for a couple of hours in Birmingham Monday morning.

Neither side discussed details of what was said in the meeting, but Williams said he was surprised at the commitment expressed by city officials to address issues of concern to protesters.

The protesters are not ready to say they love Hoover, but Williams said he left the meeting hopeful that they can work together to build a better relationship between Hoover residents, visitors to Hoover and the Hoover Police Department.

Protesters had been planning a significant protest tonight but called it off because of the fruitful meeting, Williams said. “We are hoping that we can build a bridge,” he said.

Escalating tension

Plus, tensions had been escalating between protesters and police, who have been working 12-hour shifts, and it’s good for everyone involved — protesters, the police and the community at large — to get some rest and maybe some hope, Williams said.

“Emotions are already at a high. You’re tired. You’re cold. Too many sparks can fly,” he said.

With all that said, the protests have not been permanently called off, Williams said.

“If we don’t come to a complete agreement and understanding,” then protesters will continue doing what they have been doing, he said.

Also, the boycott of Hoover businesses is still on, Williams said. It’s about more than just the police shooting of Bradford, he said.

“The boycott is about us wanting to build Birmingham and us wanting to get rid of the financial decline in our community,” he said.

Williams said he was pleased to hear that Hoover officials already have been working on plans to address their concerns.

Race relations roundtable

Rice said city officials have been pulling together a group of residents made up of blacks, whites and other races and backgrounds to serve as a roundtable group that will formulate a plan for moving forward in race relations.

They’re trying to include not just people that city officials already know, but others who are being recommended by people in minority communities, he said.

Rice said city officials are not ready to accept claims that the Hoover Police Department engages in racial profiling. They believe some of those claims are based on emotion and “piling on with the current circumstances,” but they’re not going to just reject the notion out of hand and are having conversations about getting an external analysis.

“We do not have a documented pattern of complaints based on racial disparity and how we police the city. It just doesn’t exist,” Rice said. “We don’t see it, but maybe we need an outside set of eyes to come in and work through and compare our statistics to other like communities.

“It is a time for asking and answering questions,” Rice said. “We don’t believe we have a policing problem, but if we do, let’s find out.”

Rice said Monday’s meeting was positive and city officials are “always open to a constructive dialogue.”

Protesting the state

Williams said the Justice League may now put the focus of its protest on the Alabama attorney general’s office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The Justice League joins the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr. in protesting the decision by Attorney General Steve Marshall to take over the investigation into the fatal shooting of Bradford by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Bradford’s family on Monday said “it is deeply disturbing to the Bradford family that Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall would unilaterally and unnecessarily take the Bradford case away from Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr — the first black person to hold that position. This action could undermine any trust the black community has in this process.

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender April Pipkin press conf 12-17-18 Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, at right, holds a press conference with April Pipkin, the mother of Emantic "E.J." Bradford Jr., concerning the Alabama attorney general's decision to take over any prosecution related to the fatal Thanksgiving night shooting of Bradford at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama. The press conference was at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

“The election of black public servants, like Danny Carr, is a clear statement by Alabama voters that they intend to correct the darkest patterns of injustice that are woven throughout Alabama’s history and ensure that all citizens are fairly represented, regardless of the color of their skin,” Crump said. “This action subverts the will of the voters and detours the necessary march toward justice.”

Crump urged Marshall to let Carr handle the case, but if not Carr, then Lynneice Washington, the district attorney for the Bessemer division of Jefferson County.

“Washington was the first black woman elected district attorney in Alabama, and she is a strong alternative candidate for taking over this case,” Crump said.

Marshall could monitor the case closely and intervene if necessary and appropriate, Crump said.

Potential conflict of interest

Marshall last week said his office would take over prosecution of the shootings of three people at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night due to potential conflicts of interest for Carr. Marshall said Carr has personal relationships with some of the people protesting the police shooting.

Marshall said that, while Carr does not have an actual conflict of interest in this case and did not ask to be recused from the case, Carr acknowledged “a fair-minded, objective observer could conclude that a conflict exists.”

Also, the Jefferson County district attorney’s office has about 20 pending cases in which the police officer involved is a material witness, Marshall said. “A fair-minded defendant (or family member) in those cases could question whether you and/or your prosecutors are biased in favor of protecting the officer from prosecution because the officer’s testimony may be important in his/her case,” Marshall wrote in a letter to Carr today.

But Marshall said the most important factor in his decision for his office to take over the investigations is that Carr believed “fair-minded, objective” people could conclude that his neutrality was compromised.

National prosecution standards state that “the prosecutor should excuse himself or herself from any investigation, prosecution, or other matter where personal interests of the prosecutor would cause a fair-minded, objective observer to conclude that the prosecutor’s neutrality, judgment, or ability to administer the law in an objective manner may be compromised.”

Video evidence

Both Crump and the Justice League also called for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to release all videos related to the shootings at the Galleria so everyone can see for themselves what happened at the mall.

“E.J.’s death was a senseless tragedy, and we stand with the community in demanding that those in power be held accountable for their actions,” Crump said. “We will not rest until justice has been served.”

A statement released today from the Justice League said “we fear at this point, the tapes may have been compromised or worse.”

Hal Taylor, secretary of ALEA, has said it is imperative for the integrity of any criminal investigation conducted by ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation that information be kept confidential until the investigation is officially closed and a report is sent to prosecutors.

Marshall, who has allowed Bradford’s family and their attorneys to see portions of video from the incident, said he understands that decisions in this case will be significantly scrutinized and he has brought together teams of people who are experienced with these types of cases.

“I believe strongly in the team we have assembled — that they will seek justice in this case,” he said.

Rice and Williams said there likely will be a press conference or press conferences Wednesday to discuss more details about the talks between the city and protesters.