Pro golfer Tom Lehman to speak at 2019 Hoover Mayor's Prayer Breakfast

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lehman Design Group Tom Lehman 2019 Pro golfer Tom Lehman started 2019 with a victory at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at the Hualalai Golf Course at the Four Seasons Resort in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii in January. Lehman will be the speaker for the Hoover Mayor's Prayer Breakfast on May 7, 2019.

Professional golfer Tom Lehman has been selected as the speaker for the 2019 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel on Tuesday, May 7.

Lehman, 59, has won 32 professional events throughout his career, including five victories on the PGA Tour and 12 wins on the PGA Champions Tour. He won twice — in 2011 and 2012 — at the Regions Tradition when it was held at the Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club in Shelby County.

Lehman rose from relative obscurity in the golf world to become the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1996, winning the 1996 British Open, the PGA Tour Championship and Vardon Trophy for low stroke average on the PGA Tour. He also led the official prize money list that year, according to the bio on his Lehman Design Group website.

Lehman played on three Ryder Cup teams and three Presidents Cup teams and was named captain of the 2006 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

In 2012, he became the first player to win successive Charles Schwab Cup titles and is only the fifth to win that title twice. This year, he started 2019 with a victory at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at the Hualalai Golf Course at the Four Seasons Resort in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii in January.

In 2001, Lehman won the Charles Bartlett Award, given by the Golf Writers Association of America for unselfish contributions to golf, and in 2010, he received the Payne Stewart Award, given annually to a player who shares Stewart’s respect for traditions of the game, his commitment to uphold the game’s heritage of charitable support and his professional and meticulous presentation of himself and the sport through his dress and conduct.

Lehman has raised $4.2 million dollars for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund through his charitable golf tournament in Minneapolis and serves on the board of Elevate Phoenix, a civic program that creates long-term, life-changing relationships between caring adults and urban youth in need of direction.

He also is involved with Cortney’s Place (serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities), the McKenzie Monks Foundation (serving kids with cancer), Hopekids (serving kids with cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions), Phoenix Crisis Pregnancy Center, The Changing Lives Center for Women and Children, Search Ministries, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Big Oak Ranch (serving abused, neglected and abandoned children).

The Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, sponsored by the Hoover Beautification Board, is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on May 7. Tickets cost $25 and go on sale April 1 at the Hoover Library Theatre box office by phone, online or in person.