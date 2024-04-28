PHOTOS: Celebrate Hoover Day

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Shepherd Johnson, 4, watches a Hoover Police tactical robot during Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney People ride carnival rides during Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Shepherd Johnson, 4, watches a Hoover Police tactical robot during Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney People browse booths at Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney A child watches as a band performs live music at Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney People ride carnival rides during Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Servings of apple pie at Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Children pet goats and ducks in the petting zoo area during Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Children play on an inflatable slide at Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney A band performs live music at Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney A family sets up in the middle of the field at Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney A family sets up in the middle of the field at Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

Check out photos from the city of Hoover's annual Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 27. The free event featured a kids zone with inflatables, carnival rides, free apple pie, live music, vendor booths and a showcase of tools and gear used by first responders in the community.