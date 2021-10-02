PHOTOS: Bluff Park Art Show

1 of 15
Caitlyn Bintel, 14, with Girl Scout Troop 746, applies paint to the hand of Sam Wade, 9, as Wade’s younger brother Collin, 4, waits for his turn, before adding their hand prints to a poster in the children’s art zone at the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Sam Wade, 9, presses his painted hand to a poster, as Caitlyn Bintel, 14, with Girl Scout Troop 746, watches from across the table in the children’s art zone at the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Children’s paintings hang on a barricade as they dry at the children’s art area during the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
John Beck Troha, 4, looks at an array of metal sculptures, crafted by William Colburn, an iron artist with Iron Age Studio in Birmingham, during the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Folk art pieces by Scott McQueen Folk Art, based in Northport, Ala., are displayed as guests browse the various tents at the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Guests look through photographic prints, by Arne Croll, during the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Omar Lane, 5, paints in the children’s art zone during the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Children paint in the children’s art zone during the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Olivia Brown, 6, uses a dropper to apply rubbing alcohol to the permanent marker drawing she mad on a face mask in the children’s art zone during the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Guests browse through the various artist’s booths at the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
People relax on rocks and walk through the various artist’s booths during the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Leslie Collins looks at various wooden bowls and plates, crafted by John Sowell, during the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
A variety of wooden bowls, crafted by John Sowell, are displayed on tables during the Bluff Park Art Show on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.
