Patriot Shootout of Alabama reset for Nov. 1-2

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Williams/Chip Shots Photography. Golfers pose for a photo at the 2019 Patriot Shootout of Alabama at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa in Hoover, Alabama. × 2 of 2 Expand Patriot Shootout of Alabama information. Prev Next

The Folds of Honor Foundation has rescheduled its 2020 Patriot Shootout of Alabama golf tournament and dinner for Nov. 1-2 at the Greystone Golf and Country Club.

The event originally was scheduled for March 29-30, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A second date in August was selected, but the event was postponed again because conditions had not improved enough, said Russell Redford Jr., chairman of the tournament.

The national foundation provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of U.S. military service members who died or were disabled while serving in the military.

Last year’s Patriot Shootout of Alabama drew about 72 donors and sponsors who collectively gave about $21,000 in scholarship money for spouses and children of service members from Alabama, Redford said. That was enough to fund the maximum amount of $5,000 for four scholarship recipients, he said.

This year, organizers hope to attract 84 golfers and sponsors and raise $50,000 for 10 scholarships.

The cost to participate is $500 per player or $2,000 for a team of four and includes a reception and dinner on Sunday, Nov. 1, at the clubhouse at the Greystone Founders course, plus golf and snacks during the round and dinner afterward, Redford said. A veteran is invited to play for free with each team.

Since 2007, the Folds of Honor Foundation has awarded more than 24,000 scholarships totaling more than $125 million to recipients in all 50 states, including more than 700 scholarships in Alabama, Redford said.

In the 2019-20 academic year, the Folds of Honor Foundation awarded 172 Alabamians scholarships totaling $849,600, he said.