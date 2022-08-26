Patriot Shootout of Alabama moves to Inverness Country Club

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Jeff Rabren of the Alabama Power Co. team tees off on hole No. 4 at the 2020 Patriot Shootout of Alabama golf tournament for the Folds of Honor Foundation at the Greystone Golf and Country Club.

The Folds of Honor Foundation is moving its annual Patriot Shootout of Alabama golf tournament and dinner to the Inverness Country Club this year due to construction at the Greystone Golf and Country Club.

The 2022 dinner is scheduled to take place Sunday, Sept. 18, with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

The golf tournament is set for Monday, Sept. 19, with registration at 9:30 a.m. and play beginning at 11 a.m.

The event is a fundraiser for the national organization, which provides education scholarships to spouses and children of U.S. military service members who died or were disabled while serving in the military.

Last year’s tournament drew 76 players, and the event raised about $100,000, which was enough to fund 20 $5,000 scholarships, said Russell Redford, president of the Alabama chapter of Folds of Honor. Organizers hope to repeat that success this year, he said.

In the year that ended March 31, 2022, the Folds of Honor Foundation awarded 251 scholarships totaling $1.2 million to Alabamians, Redford said. Since 2007, the Folds of Honor Foundation has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships totaling more than $163 million to recipients in all 50 states, he said.

The cost to participate in the dinner and tournament is $500 per person or $2,000 for a team of four. To register for the Patriot Shootout of Alabama or for more information, go to alabama.foldsofhonor.org.

2022 Patriot Shootout of Alabama

WHERE: Inverness Country Club

WHEN: Sept. 18-19

COST: $500/person; $2,000/team of four

WEB: alabama.foldsofhonor.org