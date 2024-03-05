Palmer wins Republican primary for Alabama's 6th Congressional District

× Expand U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Hoover, at the National Computer Forensics Institute in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2022.

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Hoover, on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District over two challengers, according to unofficial results posted on the Alabama secretary of state’s website.

With 66 of 67 counties reporting results, Palmer captured 83% of the vote Tuesday with 75,206 votes, compared to 9,536 votes (11%) for Gerrick Wilkins of Vestavia Hills and 5,605 votes (6%) for Ken McFeeters of north Shelby County.

This post will be updated with more details.