Open house: 8-11-19

5131 Park Side Circle
Hoover
MLS #852033
5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms
$358,000
Christina Lowry James 205-965-6583
Hosted by Anne Smaha Banks 205-873-1235
2515 Montauk Road
Ross Bridge
MLS # 853113
6 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms
$549,900
Hosted by Dave Taylor 205-704-0116
Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651
3817 James Hill Circle
Ross Bridge
MLS # 858080
4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms
$421,000
Hosted by Jill Godblatt, 205-369-49+20
Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651
1723 Lake Hardwood Drive
Hoover
MLS# 850190
6 beds, 5.5 baths
$769,000
Deborah Wiggins, RealtySouth, 205-960-9178
1083 Grand Oaks Drive
Hoover
MLS# 848783
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$399,500
Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170
2355 Chalybe Trail
Hoover
MLS# 857488
3 beds, 2 baths
$289,900
Missy Heard, RealtySouth, 205-601-0506