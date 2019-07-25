Open house: 7-28-19

by

5020 Shandwick Circle

Hoover

MLS# 816333

5 beds, 4 full & 3 half baths

$1,250,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$749,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS# 850052

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$729,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Circle

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$599,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

8198 Castlehill Road

Hoover

MLS# 856711

6 beds, 6 full & 2 half baths

$595,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

2310 Freestone Ridge Cove

Hoover

MLS# 851590

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$458,000

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170

1670 Lake Cyrus Club Drive

Hoover

MLS# 851059

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$429,900

Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443

3851 Carisbrooke Drive

Hoover

MLS# 845467

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$429,900

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

861 Shades Crest Road

Hoover

MLS# 856018

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$409,000

Mary Reed Durkin, RealtySouth, 205-835-7465

190 Shades Crest Road

Hoover

MLS# 853321

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$389,000

Elizabeth Dellaccio, RealtySouth, 205-222-8516

1824 Chestnut Lane

Hoover

MLS# 856846

4 beds, 2 baths

$270,000

Janice Eddings, RealtySouth, 205-901-2514

2412 Chalybe Trail

Hoover/Ross Bridge

MLS# 847248

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

$347,900

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025

5191 Scarlet Oaks Circle, 55+

Hoover

MLS # 854555

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$225,000

Hosted by Dave Taylor 205-704-0116

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours