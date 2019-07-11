Open house: 7-14-19

616 Russet Lake Dr.

Hoover

MLS#855562

$255,000

4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms

Christina Lowry James, 205-965-6583

Hosted by Anne Banks, 205-873-1235

Saturday, 7/13 from 2 to 4

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$749,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

542 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 850052

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$729,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

2005 Lakemoor Dr

Hoover

MLS# 843614

4 beds, 4 + 2).5 baths

$674,000

Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$599,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1670 Lake Cyrus Club Dr

Hoover

MLS# 851059

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$429,900

Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443

190 Shades Crest Rd

Hoover

MLS# 853321

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$399,000

Elizabeth Dellaccio, RealtySouth, 205-222-8516

1057 South Hampton Place

Hoover

$349,900

MLS#:845572

4 bedrooms/ 3 baths

Jena Standard 205-566-1371

