Open house: 6-30-19

1723 Lake Hardwood Dr
Hoover
MLS# 850190
6 beds, 5.5 baths
$789,000
Deborah Wiggins, RealtySouth, 205-960-9178
4475 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$764,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1028 Lake Heather Rd
Hoover
MLS# 847474
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$749,900
Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188
542 Restoration Dr
Hoover
MLS# 850052
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$729,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4347 Village Green Cir
Hoover
MLS# 832879
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$681,865
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$599,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1452 Scout Ridge Dr
Hoover
MLS# 839420
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$484,900
Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676
2310 Freestone Ridge Cove
Hoover
MLS# 851590
5 beds, 3.5 baths
$468,000
Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170
1083 Grand Oaks Dr
Hoover
MLS# 848783
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$414,900
Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170
190 Shades Crest Rd
Hoover
MLS# 853321
3 beds, 2.5 baths
$399,000
Elizabeth Dellaccio, RealtySouth, 205-222-8516
837 Crest Cove
Hoover
MLS# 849077
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$319,900
Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686
LeighAnne Head, RealtySouth, 205-527-6222