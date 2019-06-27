Open house: 6-30-19

by

1723 Lake Hardwood Dr

Hoover

MLS# 850190

6 beds, 5.5 baths

$789,000

Deborah Wiggins, RealtySouth, 205-960-9178

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$764,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1028 Lake Heather Rd

Hoover

MLS# 847474

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$749,900

Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

542 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 850052

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$729,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$599,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1452 Scout Ridge Dr

Hoover

MLS# 839420

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$484,900

Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676

2310 Freestone Ridge Cove

Hoover

MLS# 851590

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$468,000

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170

1083 Grand Oaks Dr

Hoover

MLS# 848783

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$414,900

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170

190 Shades Crest Rd

Hoover

MLS# 853321

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$399,000

Elizabeth Dellaccio, RealtySouth, 205-222-8516

837 Crest Cove

Hoover

MLS# 849077

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$319,900

Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

LeighAnne Head, RealtySouth, 205-527-6222

