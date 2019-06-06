Open house: 6-09-19

5755 Lake Cyrus Blvd.

Hoover

4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths

MLS # 851311

$382,000

Hosted by Dave Taylor, 205-704-0116

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

5131 Park Side Cir.

Hoover

MLS #852033

$359,800

4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom

Listed by Christina Lowry James

1437 Legacy Dr

Hoover

MLS# 805489

6 beds, 7.5 baths

$1,165,000

Carole Ann Moorer, RealtySouth, 205-936-0799

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$764,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

570 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 839243

3 beds, 2 baths

$629,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$599,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

2310 Freestone Ridge Cove

Hoover

MLS# 851590

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$468,000

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170

1083 Grand Oaks Dr

Hoover

MLS# 848783

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$242,900

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170

340 Greystone Glen Cir

Hoover

MLS# 826364

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$424,000

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

3459 Sawyer Dr

Hoover

MLS# 849699

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$349,900

Caroline Ezelle, RealtySouth, 205-447-3275

by

