Open house: 6-09-19

5755 Lake Cyrus Blvd.
Hoover
4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths
MLS # 851311
$382,000
Hosted by Dave Taylor, 205-704-0116
Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651
5131 Park Side Cir.
Hoover
MLS #852033
$359,800
4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom
Listed by Christina Lowry James
1437 Legacy Dr
Hoover
MLS# 805489
6 beds, 7.5 baths
$1,165,000
Carole Ann Moorer, RealtySouth, 205-936-0799
4475 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$764,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4347 Village Green Cir
Hoover
MLS# 832879
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$681,865
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
570 Restoration Dr
Hoover
MLS# 839243
3 beds, 2 baths
$629,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$599,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
2310 Freestone Ridge Cove
Hoover
MLS# 851590
5 beds, 3.5 baths
$468,000
Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170
1083 Grand Oaks Dr
Hoover
MLS# 848783
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$242,900
Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170
340 Greystone Glen Cir
Hoover
MLS# 826364
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$424,000
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316
3459 Sawyer Dr
Hoover
MLS# 849699
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$349,900
Caroline Ezelle, RealtySouth, 205-447-3275