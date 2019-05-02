Open house: 5-05-19

487 Renaissance Drive

Hoover - The Preserve

MLS# 843317

5 bed / 3.5 bath / 3638 sq ft

Offered at $639,900

Joey Brown, RE/MAX SOUTHERN HOMES, 205.305.6982

Open Saturday and Sunday 12-4 p.m.

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$779,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1264 Legacy Dr

Hoover

MLS# 847899

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$669,000

Angie Perry, RealtySouth, 205-266-5976

570 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 839243

3 beds, 2 baths

$629,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$609,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4068 Noyak Rd

Hoover

MLS# 847239

5 beds, 4 baths

$524,900

Mari Wohlfarth, RealtySouth, 205-223-8561

3851 Carisbrooke Dr

Hoover

MLS# 845467

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$429,900

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

4769 Sulphur Springs Rd

Hoover

MLS# 843755

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$359,900

Kelly Fleming, RealtySouth, 205-260-9191

434 Oneal Dr

Hoover

MLS# 847393

4 beds, 2 baths

$299,900

Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

LeighAnne Head, RealtySouth, 205-527-6222

600 Elm Trace Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832363

3 beds, 3.5 baths

$299,900

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

409 Shades Crest Road

Hoover - Bluff Park

$319,900

MLS#:846738

3 bedrooms/ 2 baths

Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

