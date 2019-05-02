Open house: 5-05-19

487 Renaissance Drive
Hoover - The Preserve
MLS# 843317
5 bed / 3.5 bath / 3638 sq ft
Offered at $639,900
Joey Brown, RE/MAX SOUTHERN HOMES, 205.305.6982
Open Saturday and Sunday 12-4 p.m.
4475 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$779,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4347 Village Green Cir
Hoover
MLS# 832879
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$681,865
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1264 Legacy Dr
Hoover
MLS# 847899
5 beds, 3.5 baths
$669,000
Angie Perry, RealtySouth, 205-266-5976
570 Restoration Dr
Hoover
MLS# 839243
3 beds, 2 baths
$629,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$609,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4068 Noyak Rd
Hoover
MLS# 847239
5 beds, 4 baths
$524,900
Mari Wohlfarth, RealtySouth, 205-223-8561
3851 Carisbrooke Dr
Hoover
MLS# 845467
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$429,900
Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875
4769 Sulphur Springs Rd
Hoover
MLS# 843755
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$359,900
Kelly Fleming, RealtySouth, 205-260-9191
434 Oneal Dr
Hoover
MLS# 847393
4 beds, 2 baths
$299,900
Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686
LeighAnne Head, RealtySouth, 205-527-6222
600 Elm Trace Cir
Hoover
MLS# 832363
3 beds, 3.5 baths
$299,900
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316
409 Shades Crest Road
Hoover - Bluff Park
$319,900
MLS#:846738
3 bedrooms/ 2 baths
Scott Butler, 205.706.5836