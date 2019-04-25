Open house: 4-28-19

by

2301 Grand Avenue #217

Ross Bridge

$269,900

MLS#:847111

2 bedrooms/ 2 baths

Jessica Daviston, 205.475.2008

482 Founders Park Drive East

Hoover

MLS# 847770

5 bed / 5 bath / 4879 SQ FT

Special pricing at $699,900

Joey Brown, RE/MAX SOUTHERN HOMES, 205.305.6982

Open Saturday and Sunday, 12-4 p.m.

487 Renaissance Drive

Hoover

MLS# 843317

5  bed / 3.5 bath / 3638 SQ FT

Offered at $639,900

Joey Brown , RE/MAX SOUTHERN HOMES, 205.305.6982

Open Saturday and Sunday, 12-4 p.m.

577 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 826172

4 beds, 435 baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$799,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4286 Memorial St

Hoover

MLS# 846392

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$684,900

Anna Lu Hemphill, RealtySouth, 205-540-6135

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$624,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1452 Scout Ridge Dr

Hoover

MLS# 839420

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$499,900

Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676

3525 Crossings Cir

Hoover

MLS# 846088

3 beds, 2 baths

$334,900

Rachel Kim, RealtySouth, 205-837-1415

600 Elm Trace Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832363

3 beds, 3.5 baths

$299,900

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

417 Pineway Dr

Hoover

MLS# 843375

3 beds, 2 baths

$275,000

Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965

