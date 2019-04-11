Open house: 4-14-19

1924 Inverness Cove Way
Hoover
$238,000
MLS#:845655
3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath
Dan FLynn 205-919-2906
4125 Greenside Court
Ross Bridge
$455,000
MLS#:844596
4 bedrooms/ 3 baths
Mary Browning, 205.281.5992
4315 Village Green Cir
Hoover
MLS# 841660
5 beds, 5.5 baths
$899,900
Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455
Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470
1452 Scout Ridge Dr
Hoover
MLS# 839420
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$499,900
Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676
8122 Castlehill Rd
Hoover
MLS# 829780
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$467,000
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
1631 Lake Cyrus Club Dr
Hoover
MLS# 839458
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$429,000
Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443
1708 Valpar Dr
Hoover
MLS# 841424
4 beds, 3 baths
$424,000
Peggy Palmer, RealtySouth, 205-835-6692
1611 Lake Cyrus Club Dr
Hoover
MLS# 834327
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$400,000
Ann Kirkwood, RealtySouth, 205-960-6738
4769 Sulphur Springs Rd
Hoover
MLS# 843755
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$365,900
Kelly Fleming, RealtySouth, 205-260-9191
2154 Baneberry Dr
Hoover
MLS# 844257
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$364,900
Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157