Open house: 3-03-19

by

5209 Southcrest Terr

Hoover

MLS# 840396

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$409,900

Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

2621 Arbor Way

Hoover 

MLS#839427

$379,900

4 bed/3.5 bath

Sarah Walker 404-274-3684

2061 Greenside Way

Hoover

$435,000

MLS#:838536

4 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths

Scott Smithson, 205.937.5347

628 Stonehaven Road

Hoover/Bluff Park

$299,000

MLS#:841392

4 bedrooms/ 3 baths

Jessica Daviston, 205.475.2008

2112 Crossridge Lane

Hoover/Riverchase

$249,000

MLS#:841202

4 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths

Annalee Bright, 205.552.9111

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours