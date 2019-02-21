Open house: 2-24-19

by

511 Keven Drive

Bluff Park/Hoover

$264,900

MLS#:Coming Soon

3 bedrooms/ 2 baths

Isabella Moseley, 205.332.4204

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-371

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1631 Lake Cyrus Club Dr

Hoover

MLS# 839458

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$439,000

Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443

6100 Rushing Parc Ln

Hoover

MLS# 840157

4 beds, 4 baths

$410,000

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

5209 Southcrest Terr

Hoover

MLS# 840396

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$409,000

Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

5330 Creekside Loop

Hoover

MLS# 840518

4 beds, 3 baths

$344,500

Carrie Gitter, RealtySouth, 205-542-0264

1945 Lakemont Dr

Hoover

MLS# 833053

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$325,900

Lannette Thomas, RealtySouth, 205-470-9344

3155 Sawyer Dr

Hoover

MLS# 830054

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$319,900

Barbara Edwards, RealtySouth, 205-862-1370

2075 Fire Pink Ct

Hoover

MLS# 837032

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$279,900

Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

313 Oak Leaf Cir

Hoover

MLS# 840046

4 beds, 3 baths

$269,900

Barbara Edwards, RealtySouth, 205-862-1370

1165 Inverness Cove Way

Hoover

MLS# 839931

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$209,900

Robin Owings, RealtySouth, 205-639-8676

