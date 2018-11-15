Open house: 11-18-18

640 Meadow Ridge Drive

Hoover

$269,000

MLS#:833942

3 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths

Anna Margaret Miller 205-559-1812

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1293 Greystone Parc Dr

Hoover

MLS# 833707

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$429,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

912 Linkside Way

Hoover

MLS# 830424

3 beds, 3 baths

$357,500

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

600 Elm Trace Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832363

3 beds, 3 baths

$330,000

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

3148 Paradise Acres

Hoover

MLS# 831962

3 beds, 2 baths

$240,000

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

