Open house: 10-14-18

by

1036 Southlake Cove

Hoover

MLS # 826670 

$ 498,500

4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath, Waterfront property

Hosted by Dave Taylor. 205-704-0116

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1040 King Stables Cir

Hoover

MLS# 829018

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$535,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

1581 Haddon Dr

Hoover

MLS# 828798

6 beds, 4 baths

$499,000

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

8122 Castlehill Rd

Hoover

MLS# 829780

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$487,500

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

5501 Lake Cyrus Ln

Hoover

MLS# 827856

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$429,900

Gwen Vinzant, RealtySouth, 205-222-4750

4491 Tuckahoe Ln

Hoover

MLS# 821621

5 beds, 3 baths

$419,900

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

2114 Baneberry Ln

Hoover

MLS# 825555

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$379,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

912 Linkside Way

Hoover

MLS# 830424

3 beds, 3 baths

$359,900

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

2380 Farley Pl

Hoover

MLS# 829349

3 beds, 2 baths

$229,900

Cindy Mangos, RealtySouth, 205-718-9281

2083 Wild Flower Drive

Hoover/Riverchase

MLS #831131

4 Bedroom 3 and ½ Baths

$289,000

Barbara Lummis 205-492-1793 – ARC Realty, Realtor

