Open house: 10-07-18

953 Shady Brook Circle

Hoover-Bluff Park

MLS #829744   $225,000

3 Bedroom /2 Bath

Hosted by Burke Moncus, LAH-Homewood

205.529.3695

Saturday, 10/6 from 1-3 p.m.

608 Clearview Road

Hoover - Bluff Park

MLS #829478   $264,900

4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath

Hosted by Ann Allen, LAH-Mountain Brook

205.585.3020

Saturday, 10/6 from 1-3 p.m.

1447 Alford Avenue

Hoover - Bluff Park

MLS #810334   $254,900

5 Bedroom / 3 Bath

Jennifer Ropa, LAH-Homewood

205.475.5439

Saturday, 10/6 from 1-3 p.m.

3752 Keswick Circle

Meadowbrook

MLS #823089   $379,900

4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath

Regina Mumford, LAH-Hoover

205.441.5000

1264 Legacy Drive

Hoover

$697,000

MLS#:822830

5 bedrooms / 3.5 baths

Trey Davis 205-283-7963

2120 Southwinds Cir

Hoover

MLS# 829987

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$899,900

Trish Leverett, RealtySouth, 205-567-5295

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

8122 Castlehill Rd

Hoover

MLS# 829780

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$487,500

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

340 Greystone Glen Cir

Hoover

MLS# 826364

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$469,000

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

4491 Tuckahoe Ln

Hoover

MLS# 821621

5 beds, 3 baths

$425,000

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

4925 Crystal Cir

Hoover

MLS# 826985

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$420,000

Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676

3052 Thrasher Ln

Hoover

MLS# 826941

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$289,000

Kay Smith, RealtySouth, 205-531-7967

516 Lacey Ln

Hoover

MLS# 828947

3 beds, 2 baths

$249,900

TJ Westmoreland, RealtySouth, 205-918-3000

3257 Mockingbird Lane

Hoover

Green Valley Estates / Hoover Country Club

$299,900

3 Beds/2 baths

Kelly Powell / Arc Realty

205-567-4050

