Open house: 10-07-18

953 Shady Brook Circle
Hoover-Bluff Park
MLS #829744 $225,000
3 Bedroom /2 Bath
Hosted by Burke Moncus, LAH-Homewood
205.529.3695
Saturday, 10/6 from 1-3 p.m.
608 Clearview Road
Hoover - Bluff Park
MLS #829478 $264,900
4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
Hosted by Ann Allen, LAH-Mountain Brook
205.585.3020
Saturday, 10/6 from 1-3 p.m.
1447 Alford Avenue
Hoover - Bluff Park
MLS #810334 $254,900
5 Bedroom / 3 Bath
Jennifer Ropa, LAH-Homewood
205.475.5439
Saturday, 10/6 from 1-3 p.m.
3752 Keswick Circle
Meadowbrook
MLS #823089 $379,900
4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
Regina Mumford, LAH-Hoover
205.441.5000
1264 Legacy Drive
Hoover
$697,000
MLS#:822830
5 bedrooms / 3.5 baths
Trey Davis 205-283-7963
2120 Southwinds Cir
Hoover
MLS# 829987
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$899,900
Trish Leverett, RealtySouth, 205-567-5295
4451 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 809873
5 beds, 5.5 baths
$845,000
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4475 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$789,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$649,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
8122 Castlehill Rd
Hoover
MLS# 829780
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$487,500
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
340 Greystone Glen Cir
Hoover
MLS# 826364
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$469,000
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316
4491 Tuckahoe Ln
Hoover
MLS# 821621
5 beds, 3 baths
$425,000
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316
4925 Crystal Cir
Hoover
MLS# 826985
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$420,000
Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676
3052 Thrasher Ln
Hoover
MLS# 826941
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$289,000
Kay Smith, RealtySouth, 205-531-7967
516 Lacey Ln
Hoover
MLS# 828947
3 beds, 2 baths
$249,900
TJ Westmoreland, RealtySouth, 205-918-3000
3257 Mockingbird Lane
Hoover
Green Valley Estates / Hoover Country Club
$299,900
3 Beds/2 baths
Kelly Powell / Arc Realty
205-567-4050