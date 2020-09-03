Open house: 09-06-20

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1155 Country Club Drive

Hoover

MLS#878311

4 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$519,900

Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

826 Crest Cove 

Hoover

MLS# 893202

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$339,900

Jessica Daviston, LAH Real Estate, 205-475-2008

2004 Crosscrest Drive

Hoover

MLS#894189

5 Beds  / 3.5 Baths

$299,900

Sarah Sullivan Johnson, ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

5449 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#893933

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$295,559

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

Saturday, Sept. 5; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6; 2-5 p.m.

1024 Inverness Cove Way

Hoover

MLS# 894153

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$285,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Saturday, Sept. 5; 2:30-5:30 p.m.

