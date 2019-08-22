Open house: 08-25-19

560 Park Terrace
Hoover
MLS#:TBD
4 bedrooms/ 3 baths
$349,900
Vickie Harris 205-966-3065
2268 Black Creek Crossing
Hoover
MLS # 358732
4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
$445,000
Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651
4475 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$729,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
542 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS# 850052
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$699,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$599,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
3232 Verdure Drive
Hoover
MLS# 856380
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$489,000
Robert Aycock, RealtySouth, 205-910-4529
2355 Chalybe Trail
Hoover
MLS# 857488
3 beds, 2 baths
$289,900
Missy Heard, RealtySouth, 205-601-0506