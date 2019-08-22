Open house: 08-25-19

by

560 Park Terrace

Hoover

MLS#:TBD

4 bedrooms/ 3 baths

$349,900

Vickie Harris 205-966-3065

2268 Black Creek Crossing

Hoover

MLS # 358732

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

$445,000

Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$729,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS# 850052

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$599,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

3232 Verdure Drive

Hoover

MLS# 856380

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$489,000

Robert Aycock, RealtySouth, 205-910-4529

2355 Chalybe Trail

Hoover

MLS# 857488

3 beds, 2 baths

$289,900

Missy Heard, RealtySouth, 205-601-0506

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours