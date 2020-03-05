Open house: 03-08-20

662 Founders Park Drive

Hoover/The Preserve

MLS#:874833

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$775,000

Michael Thomason, 205-873-3094

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds . 3.5 Baths

$769,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

5166 Lake Crest Circle

Hoover

MLS#871467

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$549,900

Marilyn Seier, RealtySouth, 205-802-0828

585 Oakline Drive

Hoover

MLS#875067

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$489,500

Anna Fowler, RealtySouth, 205-567-5878

2069 Greenside Way

Hoover

MLS#871540

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$435,000

Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682

4657 Riverview Drive

Hoover

MLS#871033

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$419,900

Mari Wohlfarth, RealtySouth, 205-223-8561

2156 Greenview Lane

Hoover

MLS#876121

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$405,000

Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054

2319 Arbor Glenn

Hoover

MLS#874259

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$395,000

Cherie Moody, RealtySouth, 205-910-4303

2087 Chalybe Way

Hoover

MLS#875356

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$375,000

Chris Wood, RealtySouth, 205-965-8594

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

300 Ashland Lane

Hoover

MLS#:8747421

3 Beds / 2.5 bBaths

$339,900

John Newell, 205-532-0959

2141 Larkwood Drive

Hoover

MLS#:875465

2 Beds / 1 Baths

$210,000

Annalee Bright, 205-552-9111

Hoover Sun

