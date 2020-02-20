Open house: 02-23-20

662 Founders Park Drive

Hoover

MLS#:874833 

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$775,000

Michael Thomason, 205-873-3094

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$769,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

574 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#861889

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$749,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#861889

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1159 Country Club Circle

Hoover

MLS#870884

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$599,900

Kevin Sargent, RealtySouth, 205-577-2719

Christy McDonald, RealtySouth, 205-655-8877

4657 Riverview Drive

Hoover

MLS#871033

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$419,900

Mari Wohlfarth, RealtySouth, 205-223-8561

