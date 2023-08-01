North Shelby Baptist Church to host back-to-school bash

North Shelby Baptist Church will host a community Back To School Bash that gives kids an opportunity to see and explore a variety of trucks and emergency vehicles.

The event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the back parking lot of the church at 4100 Belcher Drive.

Vehicles that will be on site include: fire and rescue trucks, a Shelby County Sheriff's Office patrol car, a rapid response truck belonging to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the WBRC-TV Storm Tracker, a Chelsea Citizen Observer Patrol car, farming and construction vehicles and equipment, a bucket truck, new and restored show cars and trucks, a Harley Davidson Road Glide, a tow truck, garbage trucks and a U.S. Marshall Mobile Command Post.

There also will be an inflatable obstacle course and slide, a trackless train and more. Food trucks scheduled to be at the event include HawgTide BBQ, GG'S food truck and Moonpie'z Shaved Ice & Sweet Treats. The playground will be open, with tables and chairs on the outside for guests to eat.

For more information, visit North Shelby Baptist Church on Facebook.