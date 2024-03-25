Nick Derzis roast planned as benefit for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220310_Lock_it_or_lose_it10 Hoover police Chief NIck Derzis on March 10, 2022, introduces a "Lock it or lose it" campaign designed to encourage people to lock up their guns, vehicles and other valuables.

Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard is hosting a roast of Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis to raise money for the Cystric Fibrosis Foundation.

The roast is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 6 at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover.

Roasters will be: Paul Finebaum, ESPN/SEC Network contributor and journalist; Gene Hallman, president of Eventive Sports; Carol Robinson, AL.com reporter; Frank Barefield, president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama; Janice Rogers; WBRC Fox 6 news anchor; and Bubba Bussey, co-host of “The Rick and Bubba Show.”

Individual seats cost $375. Sponsor packages range from $2,500 to $25,000 (each with seating for eight people). Register at nickderzisroast.com.