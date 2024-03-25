Nick Derzis roast planned as benefit for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Photo by Jon Anderson
Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard is hosting a roast of Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis to raise money for the Cystric Fibrosis Foundation.
The roast is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 6 at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover.
Roasters will be: Paul Finebaum, ESPN/SEC Network contributor and journalist; Gene Hallman, president of Eventive Sports; Carol Robinson, AL.com reporter; Frank Barefield, president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama; Janice Rogers; WBRC Fox 6 news anchor; and Bubba Bussey, co-host of “The Rick and Bubba Show.”
Individual seats cost $375. Sponsor packages range from $2,500 to $25,000 (each with seating for eight people). Register at nickderzisroast.com.