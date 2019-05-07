New traffic signal, turn lanes planned at Shelby County 41, Hugh Daniel Drive

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hugh Daniel Drive signal 1 Vehicles enter and exit Hugh Daniel Drive at Shelby County 41 in Hoover, Alabama. Shelby County and Hoover are partnering to add turn lanes and a traffic signal at the intersection.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night agreed to participate in a project with Shelby County to add turn lanes and a traffic signal on Shelby County 41 at its intersection with Hugh Daniel Drive.

Traffic in that area has been growing as new subdivisions have come on line both in Hoover and unincorporated Shelby County, said Tim Westhoven, Hoover’s chief operations officer.

The idea of that intersection being upgraded has been on the city’s radar for two or three years, Westhoven said. People have been requesting a traffic signal, and Hoover officials have passed the request on to Shelby County because Shelby County 41 is the primary road there, he said.

Shelby County officials recently came back to Hoover and asked the city to analyze whether the intersection met national criteria to warrant a traffic signal. Hoover discovered that the intersection indeed met two of the indicators, Westhoven said.

The intersection now attracts almost 10,000 vehicles per day, he said.

The turn lanes and traffic signal are expected to cost about $600,000, with Shelby County paying $360,000 (60%) and Hoover paying $240,000 (40%), Westhoven said.

Kathy Domingue, a Leeds resident who works as a caregiver to a man who lives in the Greystone Farms community off Hugh Daniel Drive, said the traffic signal, and especially the turn lane, are much needed.

Her vehicle was struck from behind in September when she was waiting to turn left from Shelby County 41 onto Hugh Daniel Drive, she said. “It’s just gotten so busy,” she said.

Phil Woessner, a resident in Greystone Farms, said he rarely uses that intersection. He usually takes the back entrance to Greystone Farms off Shelby County 41 or takes Hugh Daniel Drive over Double Oak Mountain to get to U.S. 280.

However, he thinks the traffic signal at Hugh Daniel Drive and Shelby County 41 probably is a good idea because traffic in the area does seem to be increasing and the traffic signal likely will be needed in the future if it isn’t already.

Not everyone is convinced.

“If you want my honest opinion, it’s $600,000 for nothing,” said Gene Manville, who lives in North Lake at Greystone, the first subdivision on Hugh Daniel Drive coming from Shelby County 41. “We use that intersection probably 20 times per week. No worries.”

He’d rather see the money spent on security in schools, he said.

His wife of nearly 50 years, Ellen Manville, said she’d rather see the money spent on sidewalks, but if she had a teenager, she’d be more worried about the safety of the intersection.

