New date for Hoover chamber 2021 golf tournament is Nov. 16

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Nov. 16, will hold its fall 2021 Links Fore Scholars golf tournament at Riverchase Country Club.

The tournament originally was scheduled for Oct. 11, but the Riverchase Country Club’s golf course was unplayable that day due to flooding damage from the Oct. 6-7 downpours that hit Hoover and other nearby areas, chamber Executive Director Toni Herrera-Bast said.

Check-in for the tournament is scheduled for 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start following at 8:30 a.m. The tournament will have a four-person scramble format, with all team members teeing off and then each player hitting their next shot from the best location of the four balls until the hole is complete.

The cost to play is $200 per person or $700 for a team of four players registering together and includes green fees, cart fees and lunch. Players also can buy a $25 “power pack” that includes two mulligans, two raffle tickets and a putting contest ticket or pay $20 for a book of five raffle tickets.

There will be a hole-in-one contest with a vehicle as the prize, and there also will be a putting contest and contests for the longest and straightest drives, Herrera-Bast said.

All proceeds beyond expenses will go to the chamber’s scholarship fund, Bast said. The chamber in May of this year gave out $17,000 in scholarships to four students from Hoover, Spain Park and Briarwood Christian high schools.

To register for the tournament, go to hooverchamber.org.