New 8K race coming to Bluff Park in December

Photo courtesy of Lynsey Tibbs The first Bluff Park 8K is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2021.

Lynsey Tibbs has enjoyed living in Bluff Park for the past nine years and loves running in the community, and now she wants other people to experience that, too.

Tibbs, a 40-year-old engineer for a Nashville-based solar energy company, has organized a new road race called the Bluff Park 8K, a 5-mile route that will take people through what she considers some of the key Bluff Park neighborhoods.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 a.m., the same morning as the Bluff Park Christmas Parade, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Tibbs said she just wanted to create another run in Bluff Park to supplement Shades Crest Baptist Church’s High Country 5K. She considered a 10K but narrowed the course down to a 5K to make it more manageable, she said.

“It’s not a hilly course. It’s really a very manageable course for such a hilly neighborhood,” she said.

Tibbs got some practice in organizing a race last year by pulling about 60 people together to participate in the virtual version of the Trick or Trot 5K run, which benefits the Kid One Transport nonprofit. That run was along Shades Crest Road, stretching north toward Vestavia Hills from Mr. P’s Deli.

The Bluff Park 8K will begin at Bluff Park United Methodist Church, head south on Valley Street and Park Avenue, winding down to Farley Road before heading back north to finish at Bluff Park United Methodist.

The race is not directly affiliated with any charity, but Tibbs plans to give proceeds to a charity partner each year, and this year proceeds will go to Grace’s Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides food for people in need through various ministries. Tibbs set a goal to raise at least $4,000 this year and believes the race will exceed that.

As of late October, 112 people had registered to participate. The cost is $40. To sign up or for more information, go to runsignup.com/bluffpark8k. The deadline to register is Dec. 3.

Bluff Park 8K

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Starts and ends at Bluff Park United Methodist Church

COST: $40

WEB: runsignup.com/bluffpark8k