More than 200 people show up for 2022 Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Open House

An estimated crowd of more than 200 people showed up for the 2022 Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Open House at the Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens Sunday afternoon, according to organizers.

An estimated 100 tickets were sold for the event, which was a fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit, which provides food and clothing for needy children, said Hoover Helps cofounder Greg Bishop.

There also were about 120 volunteers, entertainers and special guests who didn’t buy tickets, said Kelly Peoples, the events manager for the city of Hoover, which owns the Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens.

People who came to the event were able to tour the historic home, which was built in 1947 as a residence for the founder of the city of Hoover, participate in a silent auction and have entertainment provided by the Hoover High School choir and Buccanette and Dazzler dance teams from Hoover and Spain Park high schools.

Several restaurants provided food samples, including Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen, Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, JW Steakhouse and Michelle’s Chocolate Laboratory, and Target and Publix donated cakes and pies. The Grace Klein Community, a nonprofit that works to meets people physical and spiritual needs, served hot chocolate.

The Riverchase Career Connection Center also provided numerous volunteers, particularly from its Culinary and Hospitality Academy, and the Hoover Belles and ambassador groups from Hoover and Spain Park high schools assisted at the event as well.

Numerous nonprofits and other Hoover groups decorated Christmas trees with themes associated with their groups’ missions. The Riverchase Career Connection Center won the People’s Choice award and first place from the judges, while the Hoover Service Club placed second, and the Hoover Arts Council came in third. A tree from Hoover High School was voted to have the best craftsmanship.

Auction items at this year’s event included packages of hard-to-find alcoholic beverages, stays at Hoover hotels, gift cards to restaurants, a basketball autographed by Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats, a football autographed by Alabama football coach Nick Saban, a football signed by the 2021-22 Hoover High football team, a Kate Spade purse, a holiday gift basket, various coolers and handcrafted holiday art.

Bishop said organizers probably would not know how much money was raised in total this year for a couple of days as they account for all revenues and expenses. Last year’s event raised about $11,000 for Hoover Helps, he said.

Overall, he was very pleased with the turnout, the entertainment, the food and great spirit of volunteerism to help meet the needs of children in the community, he said.