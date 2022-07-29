Miss Hoover competition adds Rising Stars for 2023

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Contestants in the Miss Hoover 2022 and Miss Hoover Outstanding Teen 2022 competitions perform the opening number at the Hoover Library Theatre in August 2021.

The Miss Hoover 2023 competition is scheduled for Aug. 21, 2022, at the Hoover Library Theatre.

Last year, the Miss Hoover Foundation added a Miss Hoover Outstanding Teen competition to the event, and this year the organization is adding a Miss Hoover Rising Star element for girls ages 7-12.

The Miss Hoover competition is open to women ages 18 to 25, and the women are competing for a $5,000 scholarship and a chance to compete in Miss Alabama. It’s an “open” competition, meaning contestants don’t have to live in Hoover.

Contestants are judged on their interview, on-stage social impact initiative pitch, talent, red carpet (evening gown) presentation and how they answer a question on stage, said Julie Bentley, director of the competition.

The application deadline is Aug. 7, and must include a resume, essay, picture, talent declaration and music selection, if music is involved, Bentley said. Alternates and preliminary winners will receive $200 each.

Last year’s Miss Hoover competition drew five contestants and was won by Jordan Carraway, an Auburn University student from Daphne who was 20 years old when she won.

The Miss Hoover Outstanding Teen 2023 competition is open to girls ages 13 to 17. The teen girls will be judged on their interview, fitness, evening gown and talent. The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship and go on to compete in Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen, and the alternates and preliminary winners will get $100 each.

The young woman crowned Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen 2022 was Jayla Duncan, a then 17-year-old from Childersburg.

The Miss Hoover Foundation will accept a total of 50 young women for the two competitions, with two sets of judges, Bentley said.

All contestants in both competitions must pay a $35 registration fee with the Miss America organization to participate in any and all Miss Alabama 2022 preliminary competitions.

The Miss Hoover 2023 contestants also must pay an additional $75 entry fee to the Miss America organization, while the Miss Hoover Outstanding Teen contestants must pay a $100 fee to the Miss Hoover Foundation, Bentley said.

Each Miss Hoover contestant must have a Rising Star (girl age 7-12) participate in the program with them. Rising Star participants must pay a $50 fee and submit an essay and will be included in a dance routine on stage, Bentley said.

The Rising Stars linked with the winners will go with them to the state competitions, and there also will be an additional Rising Star winner chosen that must be a Hoover resident, Bentley said.

The Miss Hoover 2023 competition is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Admission to watch will cost $20 at the door.

For a Miss Hoover or Miss Hoover Outstanding Teen application packet, email Bentley at juliedbentley@gmail.com. For an application for the Rising Star program, email Catherine rswindle@gmail.com.

Miss Hoover 2023 & Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen

WHERE: Hoover Library Theatre

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, 4 p.m.

ADMISSION: $20

WEB: Miss Hoover Foundation on Facebook