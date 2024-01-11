Mid-Alabama Republican Club to hold forum for Sixth Congressional District

× Expand Photos from Mid-Alabama Republican Club website Republican candidates for Alabama's Sixth Congressional District include, from left, incumbent Gary Palmer, Ken McFeeters and Gerrick Wilkins.

The Mid-Alabama Republican Club is having a forum this Saturday, Jan. 13, for people to meet the three Republican candidates running to represent Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District.

The forum will be at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest at 1221 Montgomery Highway, with a social time beginning at 8:30 a.m. and program starting at 9 a.m.

Incumbent Congressman Gary Palmer is scheduled to be there, as are challengers Ken McFeeters and Gerrick Wilkins. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about each candidate and their platform. The winner of the March 5 Republican primary will face Democrat Elizabeth Anderson in the Nov. 5 general election.