Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills Council approves final money for Sicard Hollow pedestrian tunnel

× Expand Photo by Katie Turpen Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

The Vestavia Hills City Council approved an additional $66,000 to complete the Sicard Hollow pedestrian tunnel project, which connects both sides of the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex.

The cost increases for the project now have totaled $330,000, with the Birmingham Metropolitan Planning Organization paying $264,000 and the city paying for the rest. With previous expenditures, the city spent a total of about $465,000 for the project.

Assistant City Engineer Lori Beth Kearley said the increased costs came about due to a major rain event and washouts, particularly on the road that was built to divert traffic away from the project during construction. There were also some material-delivery delays, she said.

The City Council also approved an ordinance allowing the city to join other municipalities and the state of Alabama in an April opioid-related settlement with McKesson and Johnson and Johnson. Joining the lawsuit allows the city to receive a settlement in the future, though the amount is unknown. The funds will be used mostly on public safety projects, with money going to the city’s fire and police departments, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

In April, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the settlements and said they would be split evenly between the state and local governments. The state will receive $70.3 million from Johnson and Johnson in a lump-sum payment, while McKesson will pay $141 million over a nine-year period.

Downes also said the city’s portion of the work on Crosshaven Drive will be done by the end of August or early September at the latest, with the county project following behind.

He also said the city has added information to its website about the city’s ongoing efforts to study and improve stormwater infrastructure. The new information includes a link to ongoing studies, as well as the presentation from the July 18 work session. The Vestavia Voice also covered that meeting, a recap of which can be found here.