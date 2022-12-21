Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills council amends, approves request to install poles for small cell nodes

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston Vestavia Hills City Hall

The Vestavia Hills City Council voted at the Dec. 19 meeting to allow the installation of multiple poles to host small-cell nodes that power 5G cell phone networks, much to the chagrin of multiple residents.

New poles will be installed at the following locations: 1445 Linda Vista Lane, 2604 Kingswood Road, 2733 Southview Drive and 2857 Vestavia Forest Drive. After a homeowner near a proposed location at 1829 Forest Haven Lane said Alabama Power was removing their devices from their pole at that location, a representative from Crown Castle agreed to table that request as the company would prefer to use an existing pole. Alabama Power would move their power underground.

Several residents opposed the moves, arguing poles should not be placed in front yards. The Crown Castle representative said rear-yard power poles are main power structures and not suitable for the nodes, and those installing such devices are not legally allowed to place the nodes on the poles.

The city does receive permit fees from some small-cell applications. City Manager Jeff Downes said the city received about $7,000 in fiscal 2022.

