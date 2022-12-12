Metro Roundup: Thousands line streets for 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade

× 1 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus wave at people who lined the streets of Trussville, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, for the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade. × 2 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Parkway Drive as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 3 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Giant Christmas tree balls decorate downtown Trussville, Alabama as people wait for the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade to begin on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. × 4 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 5 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Amelia and Talon Goodwin of Pinson, Alabama, watch the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make its way down Chalkville Mountain Road in Trussville, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. × 6 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A dog checks out the crowd lining the streets of Trussville, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, for the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade. × 7 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thousands of people lined the streets of Trussville, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, for the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade . × 8 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 9 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Parkway Drive as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 10 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Parkway Drive as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 11 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Parkway Drive as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 12 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Parkway Drive as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 13 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Parkway Drive as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 14 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Parkway Drive as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 15 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Parkway Drive as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 16 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Boys wait for more floats with candy as they watch the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade on Gadsden Highway in Trussville, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. × 17 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Gadsden Highway as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 18 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Gadsden Highway as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 19 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Gadsden Highway as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 20 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A Chick-fil-A cow stops to hug a woman watching the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade in Trussville, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. × 21 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Gadsden Highway as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 22 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Gadsden Highway as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 23 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Gadsden Highway as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 24 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Gadsden Highway as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 25 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Gadsden Highway as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 26 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Gadsden Highway as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 27 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Gadsden Highway as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 28 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 29 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 30 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 31 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 32 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 33 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 34 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 35 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 36 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 37 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 38 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 39 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. × 40 of 40 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Participants in the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade make their way along Chalkville Mountain Road as thousands of people line the streets to watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Trussville, Alabama. Prev Next

Thousands of people lined the streets of Trussville for the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon.

The parade began about 3 p.m. on Parkway Drive, turned right onto Gadsden Highway, went through the historic part of downtown and onto Chalkville Mountain Road before finishing shortly past the big Christmas tree at the Trussville Mall.

People lined the streets the entire stretch of the parade. The temperatures were in the low 70s, and the skies were cloudy, but the rain held off for the duration of the parade, which included Santa and Mrs. Claus at the end.