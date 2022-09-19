Metro Roundup: Rowland Road Series returns to Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Knight Eady Since 2017, Team Rowland and its supporters have ridden thousands of miles and raised over $650,000 for research and to improve the quality of life for Parkinson’s patients in Alabama.

A ride to raise money for Parkinson's disease will take place at Oak Mountain State Park on Sept. 24.

Team Rowland was started in 2017 after Mike Rowland was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Shortly after his diagnosis, his family and an army of supporters quickly rallied around him and got involved with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research by attending the Tour de Fox Blue Ridge bike event in Greenville, South Carolina. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Tour de Fox events, Team Rowland created its own event, the Rowland Road Series, with the goal of ending Parkinson’s disease together.

Since 2017, Team Rowland and its supporters have ridden thousands of miles and raised over $650,000 for research and to improve the quality of life for Parkinson’s patients in Alabama. This year’s Rowland Road Series is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, at Oak Mountain State Park. To learn more about Team Rowland and the Rowland Road Series, visit teamrowland.org.

WHAT: 2022 Rowland Road Series

WHEN: Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon; The first ride will begin at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Oak Mountain State Park , 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

--Submitted by Katie Stotts, Knight Eady