Metro Roundup: Reindeer Dash set for Dec. 17

Ready, set, dash! Pure Fitness in Vestavia is hosting its 6th Annual Reindeer Dash Saturday, Dec. 17.

Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite holiday character. Organizer Erin Holtz says they love seeing their runners dressed in their favorite holiday attire each year. Holtz grew up running a Christmas run in her hometown with her family and wanted to bring the same tradition to Birmingham for all to enjoy.

“We choose a nonprofit each year to support, and this year we have chosen the students at Unless U,” Holtz said.

Unless U is an organization that serves adults with developmental disabilities and their families through continuing education, job training, life skills and social skills to create an environment that promotes independence.

”I love seeing all the smiling faces show up during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and take the time to support a great cause,” Holtz said.

The dash features a 5K and 1-mile fun run. The route runs through Vestavia Hills, starting and ending at Pure Fitness and winding through the neighborhood. All ages can participate.

“We have as young as 4 for the 1-mile fun run,” Holtz says. Registration is $35 for the 5K and $25 for the 1-mile Fun Run. Registration cost increases after Dec. 14. Register by Dec. 1 for a guaranteed t-shirt and race packet with goodies. The dash has also added medals that turn into a Christmas ornament this year.

To register, runsignup.com/thereindeerdash2022. To learn more about this year’s benefactor, visit unlessu.org.

Reindeer Dash

WHERE: Pure Fitness, 1425 Montgomery Hwy Ste 115 Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

WHEN: Dec. 17, 7:30 a.m.

WEB: runsignup.com/thereindeerdash2022