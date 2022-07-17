Metro Roundup: New apartment complex in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Novare Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. Two views of Tributary Rise, a new residential complex with 286 units surrounded by 100 acres of natural beauty and located off U.S. 280 in Mountain Brook near The Summit.

Getting back to nature and apartment living don’t always go hand-in-hand, but a new complex near 280 in Mountain Brook promises to make that possible, developers say.

That new complex is the four-story Tributary Rise, with 286 units surrounded by 100 acres of natural beauty across from The Summit, and developed by Novare Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. Developers describe the acreage around the complex as a nature preserve.

The apartment development is named for a tributary of the nearby Cahaba River, which, with the surrounding land, drew the developers to the spot.

“When we originally envisioned the community, it was before the adjacent Held tract, which was 60 acres of woods, became available,” said Executive Vice President of Development Frank Reese of Novare Group. “We ended up buying that tract and were able to add the nature preserve and hiking trails as beautiful and unique amenities for Tributary Rise. That property, coupled with the lake, which we just restocked for fishing, make this a great place to live.”

“We’re excited to bring this unique community to Birmingham in a once-in-a-lifetime setting, and we look forward to welcoming all of our new residents,” said Jim Borders, president of Novare Group. “Our ideal resident wants to spend time outdoors for their health and wellness while remaining close to jobs, entertainment and shopping.”

The Summit, with retail and entertainment venues, restaurants and white-collar jobs located at the corner of U.S. 280 and Interstate 459, means those urban necessities are right in the neighborhood.

Tributary Rise has studio apartments as well as 1- to 3-bedroom floor plans. The apartments include balconies, “hardwood-style flooring,” granite countertops and stainless appliances.

The complex has a two-story clubhouse, “full of activities,” according to a press release, as well as a saltwater pool with a sun ledge, a fitness studio, covered deck parking and a lounge designed for co-working. Residents will have access to a 3-mile private hiking trail system that goes around the property.

Other amenities include a spring-fed lake with a dock called The Cove, a lounging area around a lakeside firepit, and kayak and paddle boat rentals.

Tributary Rise came together from a collaboration between Batson-Cook Development Co. [BCDC], a venerable real estate company focused on the Southeast and dating back to 1963, and Atlanta-based Novare Group, a real estate development and investment company, which has developed more than 17,500 multifamily residences in the South and western U.S.

Novare Group’s work is not new to the area. The company was responsible, for example, for the five-story, 268-unit Foundry Yards, a mixed-use complex that opened in 2021 on 12th Street South in Birmingham, not far from Regions Field. Novare also developed the 490-unit, four-story Madison, which is under construction in Madison, Alabama.

BCDC is a subsidiary of Kajima U.S.A. Inc., which is itself a subsidiary of Kajima Corporation, a Tokyo-based construction, engineering and design firm established in 1840. BCDC also has left footprints in Alabama, with a Vestavia Hills-located project, Extra Space Storage on Acton Road. BCDC also partnered with Novare Group on Foundry Yards in Birmingham and the Madison in North Alabama.

For more information, visit tributaryrise.com.